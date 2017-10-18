Spine-tingling fun awaits in the forest

Jenna Brook scares a patron on the 2016 Spook Trail at R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s annual and very popular Spooktacular, which takes place Oct. 21 and 22.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum will again be the scene of a screamingly good Spooktacular on Oct. 21 and 22.

As dusk falls on the village, strange shadows and ghostly figures appear as the 22nd annual Spooktacular creeps out.

Brave children and the not-so-faint-hearted can wander the not-so-scary “Storybook Path” full of rhymes, fairytale stories and treats.

Local storytellers will spook you senseless with less creepy stories for the little and big goblins in Mt. Ida Church, which has been supernaturally transformed for “Tales from the Crypt.”

Wander the village and you will discover Cadaver Cemetery where lost souls are prowling in the night.

You have been warned, watch out for the Grim Reaper, skeletons, witches and other frightening ghouls. You never know what super- natural spirits will appear!

Visit the Mystical Fortune Teller and she may answer all your secrets, predict your future or call the spirits to revel what your future holds.

“If you are feeling a bit under the weather, an appointment with the Menacing Mad Scientist and a diagnosis in his electric chair is sure to make you scream,” says village manager Susan Mackie.

“If amusements are what you seek, test your skills at games of chance at the “Hocus Pocus Midway.” Take home a spine-tingling memory with a visit to Felts Photo Booth and have your picture taken for $5.

Beware! If you venture to far and cross the bridge of “Last Hope” you will find yourself on “Shady Lane.” Chills, thrills and villains await you as you prowl the boardwalk of the Montebello Building.

Shops have transformed into blood-curdling, bone-chilling shops of horror.

“Mayhem awaits you; this is only for the brave of heart,” Mackie says.

Clowns are no laughing matter! Do you think you are fearless enough to venture through the Fraser Avenue haunted house? Police are pleading for the end of evil clown sightings. Hysteria has reached a fever pitch! You have been warned! Do not linger, keep your pace up on a hair-raising adventure through the Haunted House.

“There is nothing like a moonless night to get your blood pumping and heart racing if you have the courage to wander the Spook Trail,” Mackie says.

“There are phantoms and ghouls stalking you around every corner in the forest. Beware – you never know what unearthly magic beckons you and where the howling may lead you.”

When you’re ready for a break from all the horrifying thrills, enjoy hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and mini doughnuts by the fire. Rest your brooms and visit the “RIP Coloring Room” and have your face painted, make a fun “Haney” craft or colour a picture to take home.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village is located at 751 Highway 97B. Gate admission is $8 per person. Gates open at 5 p.m. for this fun haunting event.

For more information call 250-832-5243, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.org or find R.J. Haney Heritage Village on facebook.com/Haneyheritage. Ghouls and ghosts must be accompanied by an adult over 19.

If you would like be a to volunteer at Spooktacular, contact volunteer co-ordinator Tara Watson at volunteer@salmonarmmuseum.org.

