Swing a club for the hospital

Photo contributed Whether their golf games have been up to par or not, participants in the annual charity tourney at Shuswap Lake Estates Golf and Country Club to raise funds for Shuswap Lake General Hospital enjoy a good meal and silent and live auctions afterwards.

Get out your clubs and open your wallets for the Shuswap Golf Tournament to benefit the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

The third annual charity open takes place at Shuswap Lake Estates Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 26, with a 12:30 p.m. shot-gun start.

Fiona Harris, the foundation’s director of development, advises prospective golfers to register soon, as last year’s event was sold out a full month prior to tee-off.

The 2016 tournament raised $80,000 that was used for an operating room upgrade for Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

This year, the funds will be used to provide an upgrade from an analogue to digital format in the imaging department’s X-ray trauma room, which the foundation funded in 2011.

Currently, cassettes containing the X-rays must be changed between every picture, says Kim Mead, manager of Imaging Services.

“With a digital system, it means the plate stays permanently in the table and on the wall stand and means you no longer have to change cassettes,” Mead says, noting information is shown on a screen immediately, without technicians having to develop the plates. “Exposures can be taken back-to-back and it (digital system) minimizes radiation.”

There is room for 88 golfers in the charity golf tournament and as of last week, 40 golfers had already signed up.

The tournament begins with a 12:30 p.m. shot-gun start and features three hole-in-one opportunities – two for new vehicles and one for a cash prize of $25,000. The tournament is followed by dinner and both silent and live auctions.

Golfers pay $250, which includes the dinner, and those who don’t intend to golf can attend the dinner for $50.

To register for the event, stop by the hospital foundation office in the hospital or go to www.shuwaphospitalfoundation.org.