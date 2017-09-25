The Contenders are back to tour the Okanagan

Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy are making a few stops around the Okanagan, including Lake Country

Classic Canadian entertainers Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy are back to tour the Okanagan later this fall.

Called the Contenders, the pair are on their 16th Annual Tour of the Okanagan Interior with Special Guests Blu & Kelly Hopkins.

The tour stops in Lake Country, Tappen, Summerland and Oliver, among other places, from Oct. 31 to Nov 5.

Over the past 16 years of touring and recording together the Contenders have delighted audiences across Canada with their distinct Western/Roots/Folk style of music that champions vanishing values and the frontier spirit.

As Canadian as they come they are Juno Award winners, Country Music Hall of Famers and recipients of The Order of Canada all rolled into one unique brand of character, humour, authenticity and sincerity.

“An evening with the Contenders will lift your spirit, touch your soul and leave you grinnin’ from ear to ear – guaranteed,” said promoter Ken Smedley.

Special Guests Blu and Kelly Hopkins, on the 16th Annual Contenders Tour, are an award winning, songwriting, multi-instrumentalist duo. Focusing on original material, their extensive repertoire lets them blend traditional and contemporary tunes in to their show with a dash of humor to achieve an entertaining, exciting, yet mellow brew of good times, good tunes!

Tour dates:

1) Tuesday, Oct. 31 @ Lorenzo’s Café, Ashton Creek

(2) Wed. Nov. 1 @ 7:30 p.m. – Creekside Theatre, Lake Country

(3) Thursday, Nov 2 @ 7:30 p.m. – Carlin Hall, Tappen

(4) Friday, Nov 3 @ 7:30 p.m. – Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops

(5) Sat. Nov. 4 @ 7:30 p.m. – Centre Stage, Summerland

(6) Sun. Nov. 5 – @ 7:30pm – Frank Venables Theatre, Oliver