The Elwins take the Vernon Ratio Coffee and Pastry Stage Nov. 7, and stop in Kelowna at The Habitat Nov. 8. (Jesse Korgemaa photo)

Toronto pop-rockers hit the Okanagan

It’s a sound that blends with the appearance in perfect harmony

It’s a sound that blends with the appearance in perfect harmony.

Toronto-based pop-rockers The Elwins are on tour following the release of their new hit, Hey! Ya, You — a contemporary rock anthem that plays out to contrasted, artistic visuals in their new music video. And it’s a forward-moving sound The Elwins are bringing to Vernon’s Ratio Coffee and Pastry Nov. 7 and Kelowna’s The Habitat Nov. 8.

“We worked with friends of ours from Toronto (Vanessa Heins, Zachary Rose and Jesse Korgemaa) who came up with a concept that touched on the meaning of the song in a manner that we all really liked,” the band said of their Nov. 2 drop in a release.

The tour falls on the heels of The Elwins’ new full-length album, Beauty Community, featuring 13 tracks and lyric videos on the horizon.

“Looking back, it kind of blows my mind thinking about all the different conversations we had about the new album and how much we supported each other through the process of making it,” said bassist/singer Francesco Figliomeni. “I guess it’s not exactly a surprise but a nice reminder that four different people with different tastes can come together and create something.”

Comprised of singer/guitarist Matt Sweeney, drummer Travis Stokl, guitarist/keyboardist Feurd and Figliomeni, The Elwins joined forces in 2006, developing a chemistry over the years that has led them to a 2016 Juno-nomination for Breakthrough Group of the Year with their debut single, So Down Low.

The Elwins take the Ratio Coffee and Pastry Stage Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for $20 through Side Door. Tickets are available for The Elwins’ 9 p.m. Nov. 8 show at The Habitat for $10 through Ticketfly. Ages 19-and-up only.

Previous story
VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Just Posted

School board input sought

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to know how many trustees it should have

UPDATED: Highway 1 reopens following collision east of Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm - The accident occurred just after the 97B turnoff.

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

Students participate in short story contest

College and high school students invited to compete in three-hour short story contest

Vipers use dynamite kill unit

The Vernon Vipers converted three shorthanded goals in a 6-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Ex-Gitmo captive set to sue Canada for $50 million for alleged complicity in torture

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had no comment given the pending legal proceedings

26 dead in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor

Gunman is said to be a young male in his mid-20s

VIDEO: Netflix fires Kevin Spacey after sexual harassment allegations

Netflix has severed ties with the House of Cards star

Mountie injured, manhunt on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Kamloops incident

Michael Boyer is wanted in connection to firearms incident at Tournament Inn

Environment minister confronts Rebel reporter about ‘climate Barbie’ name

Media outlet had used the term in the past

Vees lose to Kings 4-2

Club’s first home-ice loss to the Kings since the SOEC opened

Red Green says he avoided promotional norms for new book

New book expected to be released October 2018

VIDEO: Owners drop price on N.B. private island

100-hectare island is on the Bay of Fundy and features sandy beaches, cliffs and whales

Most Read