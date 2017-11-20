Monster Trucks at Prospera Place on Jan. 13-14, 2018. (Image Credit: Contributed)

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour to roll into Kelowna

Monster Trucks at Prospera Place on Jan. 13-14, 2018.

It’s going to get loud inside Prospera Place as the Monster X Tour trucks invade the arena.

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will be the motorsports entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as they invade Prospera Place on Jan. 13-14, 2018.

See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in Racing, Wheelie Contests, and then rock the house with amazing Freestyle Action during the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour. Pick your event or go to any of the two days where events are scheduled.

RELATED: MONSTER TRUCKS INVADE

An opportunity to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party is also available. In some cases an opportunity to

Some of the names headed to the event include, Rockstar, the leader of the monster truck mafia, Wheelie Crash, Identity Theft, Pound Hound and Reverse Racer.

These top riders perform sick tricks like: Cliffhangers, Double Seat Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs, and the Backflip.

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday November 24 at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets. Find them online at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone at 250-762-5050 or at the Prospera Place Box Office located at 1223 Water Street in Downtown Kelowna. Adult tickets start at $20, children ages 3-12 start at only $12.

As this event is indoors, please note that loud noise and exhaust fumes should be expected and are regulated by staff on site. Not recommended for children under 2 years of age. Each event from start to finish has an estimated run time of two to three hours.

Previous story
Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics Club has its own brand of theatre

Just Posted

Sicamous pulls out of CSRD economic committee

District launches its own economic development corporation on Jan. 1, 2018

Controlled burns taking place across Okanagan

That smoke you see on Okanagan hillsides is supposed to be there

Slideshow: Shuswap Stars sparkle on the dance floor

Stunning choreography raises funds for new chalet at Larch Hills

B.C.’s minimum wage in the spotlight in Kelowna Tuesday

The Fair Wages Commission will hold a hearing to gather public input

Dogs in the classroom

Therapy dogs help young students learn in the Okanagan

Heavy snowfall expected on Coquihalla

Snow forecast for mountain highways

B.C. sports groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Silver Star opens Thursday

Vernon’s ski hill has plenty of snow and plenty of fun packed for opening weekend

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour to roll into Kelowna

Monster Trucks at Prospera Place on Jan. 13-14, 2018.

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner than U.S.

B.C. is slowly winning the softwood lumber war

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Most Read