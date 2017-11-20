Traxxas Monster Truck Tour to roll into Kelowna

It’s going to get loud inside Prospera Place as the Monster X Tour trucks invade the arena.

Traxxas Monster Truck Tour will be the motorsports entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as they invade Prospera Place on Jan. 13-14, 2018.

See these incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in Racing, Wheelie Contests, and then rock the house with amazing Freestyle Action during the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour. Pick your event or go to any of the two days where events are scheduled.

Some of the names headed to the event include, Rockstar, the leader of the monster truck mafia, Wheelie Crash, Identity Theft, Pound Hound and Reverse Racer.

These top riders perform sick tricks like: Cliffhangers, Double Seat Grabs, Superman Seat Grabs, and the Backflip.

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday November 24 at 10 a.m. through Select Your Tickets. Find them online at www.selectyourtickets.com, by phone at 250-762-5050 or at the Prospera Place Box Office located at 1223 Water Street in Downtown Kelowna. Adult tickets start at $20, children ages 3-12 start at only $12.

As this event is indoors, please note that loud noise and exhaust fumes should be expected and are regulated by staff on site. Not recommended for children under 2 years of age. Each event from start to finish has an estimated run time of two to three hours.