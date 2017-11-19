Harold Rhenisch’s poem Saying the Names Shanty is on the 2017 CBC Poetry Prize shortlist, with the winner being announced Wednesday, Nov. 22. (Photo submitted)

Vernon poet makes poetry prize shortlist

He’s been involved with the craft since the ’70s, gaining recognition along the way

He’s been involved with the craft since the ’70s, gaining recognition along the way.

Vernon poet, editor and fruit tree pruner Harold Rhenisch is on the shortlist for the 2017 CBC Poetry Prize for his poem, Saying the Names Shanty.

“The poem was written with a few things in mind,” Rhenisch said. “It came to me, the best way to honour these places was to say their names, the original indigenous names of the area.”

Drawing inspiration from influential Canadian poets Al Purdy and Patrick Lane, Saying the Names Shanty is an imaged journey following Purdy, Stan Rogers, Franklin and Rhenisch in a journey across Canada, honouring the poets who prove influential for Rhenisch and his love of the land.

And it’s a story Rhenisch is honoured to have running alongside works by other shortlisters Cornelia Hoogland of Hornby Island for Tourists Stroll a Victoria Waterway, Laboni Islam of Toronto for Lunar Landing, Sarah Kabamba of Ottawa for Carry and Alessandra Naccarato of Salt Spring Island for Postcards for my Sister.

Rhenisch, who won second in the contest in 2007 for a poem about going to a Father’s Day powwow near Sugar Lake and made it to the longlist two years ago, went up to bat with Saying the Names Shanty against about 2,400 other submissions.

The winner will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 22 and will receive $6,000 from the Canada Council for the arts, a 10-day writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, as well as having their story published on CBC Books and in Air Canada enRoute magazine. The remaining finalists each receive $1,000.

“It’s always good to be on the shortlist. Just to have someone who likes one’s poem, it’s pretty great,” Rhenisch said. “To have my poem chosen, it’s kind of humbling. It’s an honour.”

RELATED: Sharing stories of beautiful British Columbia

RELATED: Writer in residence is open for business

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boomer radio expands
Next story
Gallery celebrates long history of art appreciation

Just Posted

Traffic stopped on Highway 97B due to crash

The incident took place south of Mellors Store.

Slideshow: Shuswap Stars sparkle on the dance floor

Stunning choreography raises funds for new chalet at Larch Hills

‘Listen to your gut’ urges injured skier

Mike Shaw was told he’d never walk again after an accident four years ago, but he defied the odds

Families of missing Shuswap women call for action

Birthday of missing woman Ashley Simpson remembered during rally in Yankee Flats

Nasty note on windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Drones used in search for clues about missing women

A volunteer search party was supported by professional drone operators

Vernon poet makes poetry prize shortlist

He’s been involved with the craft since the ’70s, gaining recognition along the way

LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Gallery celebrates long history of art appreciation

Gallery Odin, at Silver Star Mountain, is gearing up to open their 16th annual Winter Exhibition

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Tips for keeping your personal data safe, from the experts

It’s important to keep your ‘online footprint’ safe

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Most Read

  • Vernon poet makes poetry prize shortlist

    He’s been involved with the craft since the ’70s, gaining recognition along the way

  • Gallery celebrates long history of art appreciation

    Gallery Odin, at Silver Star Mountain, is gearing up to open their 16th annual Winter Exhibition