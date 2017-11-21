Vernon recital honours Canadian composers

Marina Land performs a musical theatre song. The Registered Music Teachers Association of Vernon perform their Canadian Music Week Recital Nov. 24 at All Saints Anglican Church. (Photo submitted)

The Registered Music Teachers Association of Vernon will be honouring the Canadian composers that present their dynamic music nationally and internationally with their annual Canadian Music Week Recital Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at the All Saints Anglican Church.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students of the RMT to be showcased in a performance where they are playing and singing repertoire from the many talented composers of our wonderful country,” said Charity Van Gameren, RMT member and Center Stage Performing Arts Academy instructor and owner. “Students who are interested in composition are encouraged to write their own music as well.”

It is also a time for the RMT to award students who have achieved top honours in their music exams.

“The Registered Music Teachers association is a national organization that works at the highest calibre of music education, and with that, students who are trained under an RMT will provide audiences with a high calibre of performance at the Canadian Music Week Recital,” Van Gameren said.

Entry to the recital is by donation.

