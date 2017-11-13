World famous Riverdance to perform in Kelowna

Riverdance - The 20th Anniversary tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song

Riverdance, the 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Kelowna in April. - Image: Contributed

For more than 20 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

Now Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour is coming to Kelowna for a limited engagement at Prospera Place on April 11, 2018.

Celebrating an extraordinary milestone for an incredible show, The Edinburgh Evening News raved about Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour:

“As for the flaws? Well, there simply aren’t any. Here’s to another 20 years.”

Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour is an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures.

“The success of Riverdance across the whole world has gone beyond our wildest dreams,” said producer Moya Doherty. “The fact that the show continues to draw and excite audiences is a tribute to every dancer, singer, musician, staff and crew member who have dedicated themselves to the show. This 20th Anniversary Tour is a thank you to our audiences and a celebration of what has been an incredible journey across two decades.”

Riverdance – The 20th Anniversary World Tour will feature new costumes, new lighting, new projections and the addition of a brand new number, “Anna Livia,” featuring the female members of the Irish dance troupe in an a cappella hard-shoe number.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show featuring a fusion of Irish and International music and dance.

Since its inception Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Tickets for the international Irish dance phenomenon, will be on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Tickets are available at the Prospera Place Box Office or through Select Your Tickets.

