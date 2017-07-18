SPCA helps animals behind evacuation lines

The BC SPCA is escalating rescue efforts to help animals throughout the Cariboo Regional District in evacuated areas after evacuees expressed concern about pets and livestock left behind.

“A number of special constables are now in located in the region to provide support in caring for and rescuing animals trapped behind fire evacuation lines,” stated the Cariboo Regional District in a news release.

The SPCA call centre can be reached at 1-855-622-7722. The call centre will be open seven days a week fro m9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (5 p.m. on weekends).

The SPCA will look after household pets and will also help connect access to resources for stranded livestock (including those on hobby farms) with partner organizations such as the BC Cattlemen’s Association.

The deployment of resources to assist stranded animal will be determined on a day-to-day/case-by-case basis in collaboration with the BC Wildfire Service to ensure entry to areas is safe as the wildfire situation constantly evolves.

For those on evacuation alert, the CRD asks that residents ensure they have a plan for their pets if evacuated.

Prepared VC gas provided a guide to help which is available for download here.