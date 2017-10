RE: Results of the BC Residential Care Study

Thank you for your recent article on the above.

While I believe the results were no surprise for caregivers and family, it is a good thing that deficiencies were officially recognized.

More importantly, though, I want to know what’s to be done about these results. I realize there is no simple solution. However, a bath once a week is not enough.

Have our representatives in provincial government responded to the study?

Bernadette Bajo