Letter: Appreciation for medical care

I’m writing this from my room at Salmon Arm hospital. My family is in town for a minor hockey tournament. On Friday night, I was experiencing a fair amount of pain in my abdomen and decided to visit the emergency department. I was diagnosed with appendicitis and received surgery early Saturday morning. I wanted to express my extreme appreciation for everyone at the hospital. From the time I arrived, to my discharge on Sunday, everyone that I encountered was exceptional. Thank you so much. I consider myself lucky that this happened to me in Salmon Arm.

Saxon Peters