Letter: CSRD bylaws can address lake access

On reading the viewpoint by Laura Harvey in the Sept. 13 Observer, I would like to remind Laura there are bylaws in place enforced by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that address her concerns.

Many of the bylaws are concerning which things are allowed along lakefront and semi-lakefront properties.

If you are being restricted from accessing lake shore areas by docks, buoys, swim platforms, anchor lines, fences, watercraft, etc., these are all covered by bylaws that many committees, individuals and the CSRD put into place. It is my understanding the concerns mentioned by Laura were supposed to be handled by the CSRD by-laws?

Although these rules are in place and the CSRD are supposed to enforce them, individuals who request these bylaws be enforced are told they must lodge a personal formal complaint before the CSRD will act.

A few years ago, this was a contentious issue but seems to have died off.

Perhaps it was due to inactivity by the agencies involved or the fear of being singled out for reporting an infraction?

Laura might want to contact the CSRD for a comment on the matter as it is my understanding the bylaws were put into place to deal with matters she speaks to.

Barry Campbell