Letter: Invasive threat to property

I’m a concerned citizen involved with a very serious threat growing in our community, around our homes, in our gardens, by roadways and along the CPR railway line.

The very serious threat is Japanese knotweed. It is a perennial bamboo-like plant that grows up to three metres in one season and is quite beautiful, particularly now with its white lacy flowers. The roots, however, reach a depth of three metres and spread out two to three times the size of the actual plant. They are so strong that they will destroy home foundations, break up roads, driveways or sidewalks. The footings of both Burrard bridges in Vancouver were being affected.

This plant has invaded Salmon Arm. Several homes in town are surrounded by it and neighbours’ lots are affected. It is out of control.

In a number of political jurisdictions in the U.K., if knotweed is found on a property a mortgage can be denied and a sale of land cannot happen until the plant is removed.

Are you one of these unfortunate land owners?

When disposing of the canes it is vitally important, as it is with any invasive plant species, to cut up the canes, double bag the pieces and dispose of them at the landfill site, notifying the attendant. Don’t discard in ditches, on roadsides or in the bush. It spreads like wildfire.

For further information on knotweed, contact CSISS at 1-855-785-9333, the CSRD, our city hall or me, Bert Revel at 250-832-3831.

Bert Revel