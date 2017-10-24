Letter: Time for Canada to move away from production and transport of fossil fuels

Thank you for publishing the article by David Suzuki. I appreciate his long-time efforts as a scientist to inform the public about the causes and effects of climate change.

Like many British Columbians, I am very concerned about the potential effects of a diluted bitumen spill in our coastal waters. There is no such thing as a “world class spill response.” There is too much at stake for our sea-life, our wildlife, our communities and our economy to put our coast at such risk. We here in BC have little to gain from Kinder Morgan and much to lose.

I agree with Mr. Suzuki that it is time for us as a country to move away from the production and transport of fossil fuels and to live up to our commitment to the Paris Climate Accord. Our future depends on the decisions we make today. With our forests on fire this past summer and extreme climate events now happening frequently around the globe, we have no time to waste.

Kathryn Ogg

Oak Bay