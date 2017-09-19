Letter:We idle while the planet suffers

One Salmon Arm resident has had enough of idling vehicles

This concerns all of us.

I am appalled by the number of vehicles I see idling in Salmon Arm – their motors running while they sit inside and wait.

Have these people not heard of “global warming” with its floods, storms, droughts, deserts forming and lack of drinking water?

I witness the daily news of forest fires and the added information that California forests will not grow back. Many crops will not grow; people will starve and refugees by the millions will attempt to move to northern climates. With the rise of ocean levels (due to glaciers melting) cities like Venice, Seattle, Vancouver, Victoria and other port cities will flood over the top and be gone.

By the way, what’s with these dummies who smoke and throw still-glowing cigarettes out the window? (I believe new cars do not have ashtrays.)

These people should be sued big time, forced to fight fires, assist with cleanup, patrol the forests, even jailed. Yes, jailed. And why not? They have caused our homes, even towns to burn; caused lives of people and animals to be lost and billions of dollars to be spent – that could have been used for other needs.

Do I need to remind them that smoking is a major cause of lung cancer? I see butts by sidewalks and benches as I would through local parks.

Guess the tobacco corporation is too big to fight, eh?

Don’t think that you will be immune from the consequences.

Our family home would have burned and we upstairs would have died in our beds had I not, after my grad party, picked up the ashtrays and then, with astounding foresight, checked below the sofa cushion and found it smouldering. An ashtray had been sitting on the sofa’s arm above.

(I know the tobacco companies are trying to make a comeback and the clueless teens are taking it up.)

Many smokers behave like pigs, but pigs are smarter and neater.

S. Kealey