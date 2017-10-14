Surgery wait times not getting any shorter

I must say how curious it is that Canadians think single-payer, rationed health care is so wonderful.

If you are young and healthy, and rarely going to a doctor, it probably is – at least during those younger years. There is comfort in knowing, for instance, that should something catastrophic like cancer strike, you aren’t financially impacted from the costs of medical treatment.

But what about those unfortunates who need procedures beyond simple blood testing? CT scans, surgeries, and other costly treatment?

In B.C., is it acceptable to have to wait 11 weeks to see a specialist and then four months for the actual treatment? What about New Brunswick, where patients wait more than five months for an appointment with a specialist and then almost as long for a surgery?

There’s nothing compassionate about government-run, single-payer health care with its rationing and wait lists — and doctor shortages.

Rationing affects the sickest among us the worst, the elderly in particular.

It seems to me at least that Canadians in general are stuck on the notion that health care is a “right” and as such should be “free” to all.

Little wonder that with that mindset, those who dare propose simple corrective changes like co-pays to discourage unnecessary doctor visits or balance billing to incentivize excellence, appropriately rewarding it, are immediately dismissed as heretics.

One thing is for sure. Without changes, it is going to become much worse.

Terrance Pausche