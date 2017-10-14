Thankful for care at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

On Aug. 11, my brother Andre was lucky when some Good Samaritans stopped to help him deal with a blown tire.

Whoever you are, thank you!

Recognizing that he was quite ill, they called an ambulance and he was transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital (SLGH). Little did he know, that his life would end there on Sept 8.

On August 24, my husband and I arrived to see how Andre was doing. As a medical professional (physiotherapist, registered acupuncturist), I immediately recognized how dire his situation was. I also recognized that SLGH was no ordinary hospital.

We spent 16 days, 12 hours a day inside the walls of this hospital, interacting with everyone that worked there, from the doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and hospital manager. I can honestly say, in 36 years of clinical practice,I have never experienced such a group of competent, upbeat professionals who were both caring and open minded. There are too many people to thank individually for the incredible care Andre received during his month in hospital. We did our best to thank you in person.

An extra special thank you to Dr. Sawatzky Marten for letting me “drive my Ford, while he drove his Toyota,” and nurses Andi and Connie, who provided over-the-top compassionate care to Andre and our family during Andre’s final hours.

Nurse Sally said it best the first night we arrived: “Your brother was so lucky to be brought to this hospital. We really care here.”

SLGH staff and the Salmon Arm community members, be proud of what you have here. It is truly special. You will always have a place in our hearts.

Carla and Bill Green

Rocky Mountain House, Alberta