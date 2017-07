I was recently in your beautiful city and was absolutely amazed to find free parking in the downtown area –outstanding planning for that.

As you see, I live in Kelowna, and finding parking in the downtown area is a challenge in itself. But free! Nope, that is not to be found.

We used to live in the Mara Lake area, and it was lovely but thought it best to move to the Kelowna area for health reasons. Thank you for your time.

Carol Ruttle