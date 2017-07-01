Humanity First Canada says there are many reasons why Canada is the best country in the world

This list was compiled by Humanity First Canada, an international non-profit volunteer based charitable organization providing relief and assistance to the less fortunate in Canada and across the globe to alleviate poverty and improve their quality of life.

10 Reasons Why Canada is Best

1. Water for Life – Our Tap Water Rocks

Canada’s tap water is the best. Studies have shown that no North American bottled water is safer or better for your health than what comes from our taps. So drink up and enjoy. When organizations like Humanity First provide assistance in third world, their standards are based on quality of water available in their homeland Canada.

2. Knowledge for Life – We’re Educated!

According to a Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) report on global education, Canada has the highest proportion of college grads (or those with tertiary education) – 51 per cent. That makes us the most educated country in the world (or at least amongst those in the study). Gold star!

3. Learn a Skill – We are Skilled!

Economy remains strong and jobs are abundant in most parts of Canada. Whether you are professional, a college grad, a skilled labour or just high school dropout, Canada has a job available for you.

4. Global Health

Health care is a pretty awesome thing. We worry about our health and not hospital bills. We are very lucky that we live in Canada and take health care for granted. Our robust healthcare systems even covers us internationally if there is a medical emergency.

Our health care system is very advanced and our skilled doctors and other medical professionals regularly volunteer with organizations like Humanity First to help people in third world countries with no or basic health care system.

5. Refugee Resettlement

Canada has open heart and our immigration is still open and welcoming to people from other nations. Any Canadian can sponsor a refugee and assist in resettlement in Canada. Last year many Canadians worked with refugee sponsorship organizations like Humanity First to resettle thousands of Syrain refugees in Canada.

6. Community Care

Interfaith, Multifaith, Multi-Culturism or Mosaic, use any word – It will simply mean Canada! The most diverse country where multicultural communities live in peace and harmony and care for each other. A country that takes cares of its seniors as well as its children.

Canadian humanitarian organizations like Humanity First offers programs for seniors, women and new immigrants to keep them engaged and integrated in the society.

7. Orphan Care

Approximately 1 in 5 Canadians are touched by adoption. They are either adopted themselves, have an adopted sibling or family member, are adoptive parents, birthparents, or birth relatives. Today, that means almost 7 million Canadians are affected by adoption.

There are thousands of children available for adoption in Canada through the public child welfare system, including babies. However, the majority of children waiting for adoptive families are age 6 and older. These children need permanent homes and are rewarding additions to the families who adopt them.

8. Food Security

The social system is there to take care of those who are unable to take care of themselves. In addition to that, there are many food banks like Humanity First Feed a Family program across Canada, that puts food on the table of many needy families.

9. Disaster Relief and Emergency Preparedness.

In Canada, emergency management adopts an all-hazards approach to address both natural and human-induced hazards and disasters. These are increasing in both number and frequency across the world, resulting in ever growing human suffering and economic cost. Canada is not immune to these events.

Government has a responsibility for emergency management and public safety in Canada. Governments, Indigenous peoples, municipalities/communities, academia, volunteer and non-governmental organizations like Humanity First strengthen our collective ability to better prevent/mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.

Canadian safety programs, activities and standards enable and inspire all emergency management partners and the whole-of-society in Canada to work in better collaboration to keep Canadians safe.

10. Canadians put “Humanity” First

Canadians are very generous and are ever ready to assist people in need. The Canadian Government offers Humanitarian Asisstance and Development funds to counties affected by disasters or poverty. Canadian NGOs like Humanity First are in the fore front representing Canada and assisting people in need.

Most importantly this is all possible due to generosity of Canadians and their love for humanity.