BMX Club looks to city for support

The initiative to get a BMX track in Salmon Arm is out of the starting gates.

Shelley Desautels, a member of the Shuswap BMX club, presented a plan for building a track in Salmon Arm to city council on Aug. 22.

On behalf of the BMX club, Desautels requested a $1 per-year lease on one of several two-acre parcels of land around town, with water and electricity service provided by the city.

“Blackburn Park is currently the most ideal location for a track in Salmon Arm,” she said, adding that the area had enough space and parking as well as enough earth to construct the track itself out of.

Other possible locations identified by Desautels include: The SASCU Rec Centre parking lot, the corner of the Safeway Soccer Fields, the empty lot at the corner of 20th Street and 20th Avenue Northeast and Klahani Park.

There is demand for a track in the area, she said, estimating there might be as many as 40 riders in the area who would use it.

“BMX is a sport where riders will travel around and race different tracks and go to all the different events.”

Riders from Kamloops and Vernon might come to town for events at the track, Desautels said.

She made it clear that the track would be accessible to all, with no restriction on type of bike used as long as it isn’t motorized.

“If you have that $20 bike sitting in the garage you can hop on the track and ride on that,” she said.

Desautels and the BMX club’s goal is to build a nationally sanctioned track, suitable for possible championship use in Salmon Arm.

She used a national race recently held in Kamloops which attracted 400 riders, over 300 which were from out of town, as an example of the scale of events which could be held on the proposed track.

BMX events would increase shoulder-season tourism by bringing riders and their friends and families to the area, she said.

Desautels estimated the cost to build the track are between $60,000 to $100,000 depending on the amount of materials and equipment donated.

The planned track will have a mechanical starting gate, lights and fencing to ensure the track isn’t used when wet, as this can cause ruts which make the track unsafe for other riders.

If material and equipment are provided, the design and building of the track is taken care of by BMX Canada at no charge, Desautels said.

Possible sources of funding may include: The Salmar Community Association, the CSRD, B.C. Sport and the Shuswap Cycling Club itself.

Desautels hopes the track will be built, with the first races held in the spring of 2018.

Coun. Ken Jamieson asked if the track would be open to the public when events are not being held; Desautels replied the track would be open at all times except when conditions do not allow.

Coun. Kevin Flynn suggested building a bike skills park inside the track.

“If the space is there we could do anything. A lot of BMX parks put in pump tracks,” Desautels said.

Coun. Chad Eliason said he thought constructing a skills park would be a good first step towards building a BMX track.

Council said they would consider a location that the city would be able to provide for the track but wanted more information on the project and for Desautels to establish a board to help her organize fundraising before committing to anything.