CSRD Board approves funds for boat removal

An abandoned houseboat, which is tied to shore and has become partially submerged, will soon be removed thanks to funding from the CSRD and cooperation with the Ministry of Forests Lands and Natural Resources.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board of directors approved funding up to $2,000 to cover the removal of a houseboat that is partially submerged just offshore in Eagle Bay at their Aug. 18 board meeting.

The Compliance and Enforcement Branch of the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations have expressed interest in working collaboratively with the CSRD and other agencies to fund the removal and proper disposal of the boat. CSRD’s portion of the funding

The funds come from the Electoral Area C, F and E grant in aid funds.

The owner cannot be held responsible for clean-up cost as the last registered owner sold the boat years ago.

The board expressed concerns over whose responsibility it should be to dispose of the boat but agreed that stopping the boat from polluting the lake further was important.