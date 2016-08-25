Convicted murderer won’t be sentenced until January

Tyler Myers, murder victim

By Cam Fortems

KAMLOOPS THIS WEEK

A sentencing hearing for a 24-year-old man convicted in June of first-degree murder has been delayed until January.

Crown and defence lawyers were set to argue next month whether the offender, whose name cannot be made public because he was 16 years old at the time, should be sentenced in adult court.

Crown lawyer Evan Goulet said court-ordered psychiatric reports will not be ready for the September date.

A jury convicted the man of murdering a romantic rival in Salmon Arm on Nov. 21, 2008. Tyler Myers was found shot to death by RCMP in a school yard.

After the conviction, Goulet said the Crown would seek an adult sentence for the killer. If Goulet’s application is successful, the man could face a life sentence with 10 years before parole eligibility.

If he is sentenced as a youth, he would serve no more than six years behind bars. He has been in custody since his arrest in 2012.

A trial for the co-accused, a woman who was 17 at the time Myers was killed, is scheduled for November.