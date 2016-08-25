Election reform survey available

Mel Arnold, North Okanagan-Shuswap MP

North Okanagan-Shuswap residents can speak out the electoral process.

Constituents are receiving information and response ballots in the mail from MP Mel Arnold, who is seeking input on a possible national referendum on electoral reform.

“I sincerely hope that all constituents will take the opportunity to provide me their input on this very important national question,” he said.

The Liberal government is proposing changes to Canada’s system of calculating election results.

“In the absence of any clear proposal from the government on what or how they envision changing our system of voting, I believe it is appropriate to provide voters in Canada the opportunity to vote in a referendum to determine if this is something Canadians actually want,” said Arnold.

The information pamphlet mailed to all residences includes a ballot that can be mailed to Arnold’s office indicate whether residents favour a referendum on electoral reform.