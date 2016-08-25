Toilet trouble in Canoe

City utility crews are performing the annual flushing of the sanitary sewer mains. As a result some residents have complained of issues with their toilets.

Some Canoe residents have complained of plumbing issues ranging from empty toilet bowls to geyser-like spray from the toilets, which may be related to the city's annual flushing of the sanitary sewer mains.

Rob Niewenhuizen with the city of Salmon Arm engineering department says city utility crews are working on the annual sewer main flushing in the Canoe area.

"This cleaning may result in turbulence and noise in the pipes. Occasionally during the cleaning operation, air pressure in the sewer can cause water to splash out through toilets, sinks and drains. This could also be caused by improper plumbing connection or poor venting in the residence. It is recommended to keep all toilet lids closed when not in use." Niewenhuizen said.

If water does overflow from a fixture it is recommended that residents contact the City Utility Department at 250-803-4080.

Niewenhuizen said the main flushing will be city-wide but disturbances have typically occurred in older and flatter areas of the community.