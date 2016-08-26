Government urges cautious campfire use this weekend

Although no campfire ban is in place Government agencies are urging caution for those having a fire this weekend.

Although there is no campfire ban issued for the Kamloops fire centre and most of the rest of B.C. as well, the government is urging caution to those lighting campfires this weekend.

A government press release noted an increase in wildfire activity in the province over the past week, including major fires on the Malahat highway and near West Kelowna.

"This past week, we all saw how quickly the wildfire situation can change and how easily fires can spread. During this period of elevated wildfire risk, I ask all British Columbians to assist our BC Wildfire Service ground crews and air crews by being extra careful with any allowed fire use," said Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Steve Thomson.

Between April 1 and August 25 the BC Wildfire Service responded to 936 wildfires, 443 of which they say were human caused.

Campfire safety tips recommended by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Include: Keeping campfires smaller than half a meter high by half a meter wide, keeping a hand tool or a large supply of water nearby to completely extinguish the fire, avoid campfires in extreme winds, removing fuel from the ground near the campfire and never leaving a campfire unattended.

They government also advise that motorized vehicles in the back country may start fires with hot exhaust pipes, especially in long dry grass.