High water temperatures cause B.C. government to close some rivers from fishing

VICTORIA â€” High temperatures have caused the B.C. government to shut down fishing on the Nicola and Coldwater Rivers, as well as Spius Creek.

The government says the temporary closure is intended to help protect steelhead and other trout.

It says the mortality rate of catch-and-release trout increases when water temperatures rise above 20 C.

The province's closure, which is in effect until further notice, reflects the federal government's closure of steelhead fishing on the same waterways.

Under the federal Fisheries Act, the province is responsible for non-salmon freshwater fisheries, including sea-run steelhead, cutthroat and Dolly Varden.

The Canadian Press