Hitting the dance floor

Well, it has begun.

As some of you might have heard, I’m participating in a rather unique fundraising event for the expansion of the Larch Hills ski chalet – also known as Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

The brainchild of skier/dancer Val Heckrodt, the Nov. 18 event will be modelled after the popular television program, where people learn a dance and perform it in front of judges and a crowd, who will be voting on their favourite dance.

Walking the fine line between courage and stupidity, I agreed to be one of the victims, er, dancers, and am joining forces with City Dance instructor Orlando Robertson to tackle the Cha Cha.

Rehearsals are underway and that’s where my meeting with the floor comes in. Let’s just say I’m not exactly used to even walking in high heels, let alone trying to dance in them.

To his credit, my instructor has not yet stepped on me, although I have stepped on him. Plus I’ve managed to step on myself. Yes, I have multiple bruises on my own feet from crushing the heel of my shoe into the top of my other foot.

And so my posterior has now had the chance to get up close and personal with the dusty floor of the Deep Creek Hall.

The stumble was entirely my fault. And thankfully Orlando managed to haul my graceless body up off the floor to continue my attempts at learning the Cha Cha’s fast, fun, flirty dance moves.

But my current word for the process is frustrating.

EZ Rock radio’s Rich Daniels and I are currently bonding over this, as we both lament that our brains keep telling our bodies to move in a certain way, but the feet just don’t seem to be getting the message. Or we do one thing right but forget about everything else. You see, dancing actually involves more than just a series of steps with your feet. You are actually supposed to use your whole body.

I’ve also got some serious arm issues. Monkey arms was Orlando’s first description. I’ve since graduated to chicken-wing arms, spaghetti arms and the latest – stick arms.

But Orlando’s not giving up on me yet. He’s determined to make me into a dancer.

Can he do it?

You’ll have to stay tuned. So mark Nov. 18 on your calendar and help support the Larch Hills’ Ski Club with your presence and your votes for the top dance performers.

Tickets will be on sale beginning in October, so you’ll want to pick them up quickly. It’s going to be like nothing this town’s ever seen before – comedy, drama, the triumph of the winning dancers. This show’s got it all, plus appies to boot.

For more information and to see the full slate of dancers, go to www.skilarchhills.ca/DancingWithTheStars.