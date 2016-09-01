Crash closes TCH near Sorrento

A three-vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento closed the highway for several hours on August 27.

According to Sgt. Gary Heebner of the Chase RCMP, the crash occurred when a westbound Volkswagen had stopped on the highway to make a left-hand turn onto Des Fosses Road, while an SUV approached from behind and began slowing to a stop. Behind the SUV, a pick-up truck towing a travel trailer began to brake, but failed to stop in time.

The truck hit the SUV, despite the SUV’s attempt to move to the right and avoid it. The Volkswagen suffered the brunt of the impact from the truck.

The driver of the Volkswagen and his four passengers were transported to Royal Inland Hospital, some of them by air ambulance.

Some of the Volkswagen’s occupants suffered serious injuries, and assistance from Chase Rescue was required to remove them.

The highway remained closed while an investigation was conducted. The 45-year-old male driver of the pick-up was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.