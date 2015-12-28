Input wanted on golf cart project

A proposed pilot project allowing golf carts to be driven within the Village of Chase would be restricted to the area within the dark line on the adjacent map. Roads with in this area are proposed to be restricted to 30 km/h, except for portions of Pine Street, Second and Shuswap avenues, where the speed limit would be 50km/h and golf carts would not be allowed.

The Chase & District Chamber of Commerce is seeking feedback on the pilot project allowing residents to play through the community on golf carts.

A chamber survey is now online allowing members to provide feedback on the proposed two-year pilot project allowing golf carts on local roads.

The project is expected to begin this month, with Chase residents being allowed to purchase golf cart insurance and obtain a permit from the village office.

The proposed project area encompasses a large swath of Chase (pictured above). All roads within would see speed limits reduced to 30-kilometres an hours, except for portions of Pine Street, Second and Shuswap avenues, where the speed limit would be 50km/h and golf carts would not be allowed.

The survey asks if golf carts should be restricted to roads with the 30km/h speed limit, if carts should be insured by ICBC and operated by a licensed driver, if a permit should be issued by the municipality, if golf cart passengers should be age 9 and older and if carts should only be operated during daylight and not in winter conditions.

The chamber also wants to know what impact business owners feel the project will have on their business.

Survey results will be provided to the Village of Chase, which is also collecting input on the project.

The chamber survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/83MYC97.

The project was made public last month with an announcement in Chase by B.C. Transportation Minister Todd Stone. Chase is one of two communities chosen for the pilot project.

“This is not for everyone and not for every community, but for a community like Chase, it makes good sense for their citizens,” said Stone.

The province stated participating golf carts would need to meet vehicle inspections and be allowed to drive only on roads with a maximum 30km/h speed limit and only during daylight hours. Carts must be equipped with seat belts, a horn, lights, signal and a rearview mirror, and drivers must have a valid driver’s licence.