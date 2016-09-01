Terry Lake joins MLAs heading for retirement

Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Terry Lake served as environment minister and now health minister in the B.C. Liberal government.

Health Minister Terry Lake is the second senior cabinet minister in Premier Christy Clark's government to announce he won't be running in the B.C. election next spring.

The B.C. Liberal Party confirmed Thursday that Lake is retiring, joining Energy and Mines Minister Bill Bennett. Lake was first elected in 2009 and served as environment minister before being appointed to the health ministry.

B.C. Liberal backbenchers who have announced they aren't running again include Comox Valley MLA Don McRae, Vancouver-Langara MLA Moira Stilwell and Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm.

On the NDP benches, Esquimalt-Royal Roads MLA Maurine Karagianis also confirmed Thursday she will retire after three terms. She joins NDP veterans Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Norm Macdonald, Cowichan Valley MLA Bill Routley, Skeena MLA Robin Austin, Burnaby-Deer Lake MLA Kathy Corrigan and one-term Burnaby-Lougheed MLA Jane Shin.

Clark and NDP leader John Horgan have asked all MLAs to make their intentions known by the end of summer so they can prepare their cabinet and critic assignments before the election scheduled for May 9, 2017.