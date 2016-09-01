Province closes fishing in Salmon Arm Bay

Gene Puetz holds a male Chinook salmon as he transfers it from a small holding tube to a larger holding pen on Saturday, Sept. 5.Puetz conducts the official tally on fish in the Salmon River system.

Fishing in the Salmon Arm Bay is being shut down by the province in an effort to protect chinook and coho gathering to spawn at the confluence of Salmon River and Shuswap Lake.

The closure runs from south and west of a line between Engineer's Point and Sunnybrae Point, and will be in effect from Sept. 3 until Dec. 31.

"Dry weather and high temperatures this summer have resulted with low waters in the lake and a slow flow on the river, making it difficult for fish swim up-river to spawn," says a Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations press release.

A similar closure was put in place last year to help protect salmon stocks.