News
Highway collision disrupting traffic west of Salmon Arm
RCMP
Friday morning traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm is being disrupted by a collision on the west side of Kault Hill.
The road has been reduced to single alternating lane traffic near the Trickle Inn, after reports of a burgundy SUV sideswiping a semi-trailer.
An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, however the Observer has no information about possible injuries to drivers or passengers at this time.
We will update as information becomes available.
