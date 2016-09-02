Highway collision disrupting traffic west of Salmon Arm

Friday morning traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm is being disrupted by a collision on the west side of Kault Hill.

The road has been reduced to single alternating lane traffic near the Trickle Inn, after reports of a burgundy SUV sideswiping a semi-trailer.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, however the Observer has no information about possible injuries to drivers or passengers at this time.

We will update as information becomes available.