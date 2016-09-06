- Home
News
Honing skills
Firefighters brush up on their skills during a training session at the old Canadian Tire on Aug. 30. The session included a firehose timed trial, in which firefighters from local firehalls competed in teams of four. The team from Hall 3, Darin Gerow, Mark Kaprowski, Troy Cook and Chris Hagglov, had the fastest time of two minutes, 30 seconds.
