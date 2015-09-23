  • Connect with Us

News

Chargers start title defence

Charging forward: Luke Simmonds finds some open field and runs for a touchdown in the first game of the season against the Westside Warriors in West Vancouver on Sunday. - Ihana Images photo
Charging forward: Luke Simmonds finds some open field and runs for a touchdown in the first game of the season against the Westside Warriors in West Vancouver on Sunday.
— image credit: Ihana Images photo
  • by  Evan Buhler - Salmon Arm Observer
  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 8:00 AM

The Shuswap Bantam Chargers are back in action, picking up where they left off last season.

The Chargers kicked off their second season in the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL) nine-man division on Sunday in West Vancouver.

The Chargers began a successful defence of their 2015 Provincial Championship with a convincing 27-7 win over their toughest rivals from last season, the Westside Warriors.

Running back Trystan Kenoras scored  two touchdowns in the game, including a jaw-dropping 80-yard dash for the major.

Following suit from last season, the Chargers defence proved difficult to break down as the stymied the Warriors offence.

The defensive play of the game was highlighted by an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Luke Matheson.

The Bantam Chargers’ first home game is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Jackson field. The rest of the Shuswap Minor Football teams begin their season this Sunday, as the Atom, Peewee and Jr. Bantams play on the road in Kamloops.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event