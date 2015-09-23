Chargers start title defence

Charging forward: Luke Simmonds finds some open field and runs for a touchdown in the first game of the season against the Westside Warriors in West Vancouver on Sunday.

The Shuswap Bantam Chargers are back in action, picking up where they left off last season.

The Chargers kicked off their second season in the Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL) nine-man division on Sunday in West Vancouver.

The Chargers began a successful defence of their 2015 Provincial Championship with a convincing 27-7 win over their toughest rivals from last season, the Westside Warriors.

Running back Trystan Kenoras scored two touchdowns in the game, including a jaw-dropping 80-yard dash for the major.

Following suit from last season, the Chargers defence proved difficult to break down as the stymied the Warriors offence.

The defensive play of the game was highlighted by an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Luke Matheson.

The Bantam Chargers’ first home game is Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Jackson field. The rest of the Shuswap Minor Football teams begin their season this Sunday, as the Atom, Peewee and Jr. Bantams play on the road in Kamloops.