RCMP's annual Cops For Kids Ride set to push off Friday

The annual Cops For Kids fundraising ride starts Friday in Kelowna. Over 10 days, it will pass through 18 communities in south east B.C.

A total of 28 bicycle riders and seven support people from the RCMP and supporting enforcement agencies across the RCMP's South East District will embark on the 15 annual Cops for Kids Ride on Friday, Sept.9.

The 2016 ride will take the team across the south-east corner of B.C. to raise awareness and essential funds for children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

During the 10-day fundraising ride, the Cops for Kids riders will cycle through 18 different communities and they will face challenging terrain and possible inclement weather conditions along the way. It starts and ends in Kelowna.

The route includes the assent and decent of two mountains passes—the Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos and the Paulson summit on the way to Castlegar. These encounters will remind each rider of the challenges that some children, our "Little Ambassadors", face on a daily basis, say organizers. And they will serve to keep the riders focused to complete their journey to help better the lives of those children.

Funds raised from this event will go toward buying specific items required by children facing illness, disability or traumatic crisis.

Along their route, the riders will be greeted by local dignitaries and the Little Ambassadors who receive funding from the annual ride.

Members of the public are encouraged to meet with the team for a photo at their stops in each community.

For president Gail Harrison, it’s those little faces that serve as a reminder of why we must all work together to fill the gap for funding needs.

“We’re seeing families in tough situations when tragedy strikes their family," said Harrison. "A family can’t plan for a crisis, so it’s important that Cops for Kids can be there financially when they need us most.”

Cops for Kids are grateful for the generosity shown by all of our communities within our region.," said Ride captain Julio Krenz.

“Our riders join us from detachments throughout the South East District, and they’ve each raised a minimum of $2,000 through various fundraising efforts in their own community. We’ve got great corporate sponsors, individual donors and service clubs who help us raise the essential funds we need."

During the ride, local community groups, restaurants and hotels generously extend their hospitality to the team as well.

"Saving on these costs allows us to put all of our efforts towards the children, keeping our costs low,” added Krenz.

Donations to the ride are accepted at any time.

To follow the team along their journey or to make a donation, visit the website at www.copsforkids.org