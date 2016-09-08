Salmon Arm Fair opens gates Friday

An image of the Zipper ride on the midway at the Salmon Arm Fair.

The Salmon Arm Fair celebrates its 119th anniversary this year.

When the fair began in 1897, it was a one-day affair. That year the exhibits consisted of apples, flowers, vegetables, butter and grain. Outside there were all kinds of athletic contests and horse races.

Over the next number of years different venues were used, even J.L. Jackson School.

From 1946 the fair was held annually. It wasn’t until the mid 1950s when carnival rides and commercial booths became part of the festivities.

By the 1960s the fair became a three-day event. It was such an important part of city’s calendar that Friday afternoon was declared an official holiday and stores closed so that employees could attend the fair.

This is no longer the case. In fact, in order to boost Friday daytime attendance this year, there is financial incentive. If anyone comes before 5 p.m. on Friday the cost is only $5.

Phil Wright, president of the Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, says the fair is the one time a year where people get together and have a chance to show off a little.

“It’s a popular showcase of local talent. People take pride in their hobbies and arts and crafts and like to showcase. It is the social fabric that has held the local communities together.”

The ever-popular fair parade will run the traditional route, starting on 10th Avenue, near Blackburn Park, up Shuswap Street before heading downtown on Hudson Avenue, Ross Street and down Lakeshore Drive to 10th Street SW, near the waterslides. The parade judging starts at 10 a.m. and the event kicks off for spectators at 10:45 a.m.