Judge rejects weddings as farm use

The owner of a tree farm in Notch Hill says she plans to continue hosting weddings on the property despite losing a dispute with the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) in the B.C. Supreme Court.

Karen and Jeryl Walters started a business called Rustic Weddings on their farm called High Country Tree Farm in 2014. The property is in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), so it’s use is governed by the ALC.

Rustic Weddings organizes and hosts weddings on the property as a way of supplementing the tree farm’s operation during its growing season between May and August.

High Country Tree Farm is characterized in court documents as, “A flora-culture farm where boxwood, cedar, pine and fir trees are grown, along with pine cones, willow, moss and other wild floral products.”

Products from the farm are sold to floral wholesalers, local flower shops and people who visit the farm.

According to Karen Walters’ deposition, 12 weddings were held on the property in 2014 and, at the time of her deposition in June 2015, an additional eight were booked for 2015.

The Walters were advised in 2014 and 2015 by an ALC representative that in order to bring the wedding business into compliance with ALC regulations they had to apply to the commission for non-farm use of the property.

Rather than complying with the ALC, the Walters went to the courts in an effort to have their wedding business recognized as farm use.

In a ruling passed down at the Kamloops Supreme Court on Aug. 31, Justice Sheri Ann Donegan decided the Walters were improperly asking the court to assume or usurp the jurisdiction of the ALC and circumvent the legislative process.

The court chose not to rule on matters relating to the allowable farm use of the property because it is the ALC’s role to do so. The ruling also noted because the property owners had not applied for non-farm use and ALC had not commenced any enforcement action yet, the issue was too premature to be before the courts.

While legal proceedings were underway, the government changed the rules pertaining to weddings on ALR land.

On Aug. 2 the Ministry of Agriculture announced they had developed new regulations which no longer require ALR land owners to obtain a permit from the ALC to host events like commercial weddings, concerts or non-agriculture related festivals.

The new regulations require no permanent structures be built for the events, the number of guests at any one event not exceed 150 and 10 events or less be held in a calendar year.

Walters said the events held at High Country Tree Farm comply with all the new regulations and so the wedding business will continue to operate.

“We bring in a lot of people. We do mostly destination weddings. There’s not a lot of local people with us and so it’s a real benefit to the whole Shuswap.”

Walters provides the venue and decorations but local businesses including caterers, bartenders, hotels and shuttle services also help put on the weddings.