Cougar stalks woman and dog on Canoe's Park Hill trail system

Hikers are warned to take precaution on the Park Hill trail system after a woman and her dog were stalked by a cougar on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance put out the warning on Thursday, Sept. 8, after a woman had been using the trails that morning. She reported the cougar was following her on a ledge above her while she was walking on the west site.

“Cougars cover a lot of ground in a day so keep alert on the trails,” says a Shuswap Trail Alliance release.

Bear spray is recommended when recreating in bear and cougar habitat.