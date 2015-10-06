- Home
News
Cougar stalks woman and dog on Canoe's Park Hill trail system
Hikers are warned to take precaution on the Park Hill trail system after a woman and her dog were stalked by a cougar on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Shuswap Trail Alliance put out the warning on Thursday, Sept. 8, after a woman had been using the trails that morning. She reported the cougar was following her on a ledge above her while she was walking on the west site.
“Cougars cover a lot of ground in a day so keep alert on the trails,” says a Shuswap Trail Alliance release.
Bear spray is recommended when recreating in bear and cougar habitat.
