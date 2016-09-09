Interior Health announces residential care expansion in Salmon Arm

Interior Health opened the bidding process for 60 new residential care beds in Salmon Arm on Sept. 8.

The new beds are part of a wider expansion that will see 243 beds added in communities throughout the interior.

“By adding more beds throughout the Interior, we’re ensuring that seniors can have the best care possible closer to their loved ones,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “This announcement also aligns with our strategic vision of strengthening supports in the community.”

According to an Interior Health press release the investment in creating more residential care beds targets communities where they anticipate the largest population growth among seniors and increased demand for health services.

A request for proposals on the project will begin this month with project completion anticipated by summer 2018.