Fair parade not affected by construction in Salmon Arm

  • by  - Eagle Valley News
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 2:00 PM
- Carli Berry Photo
— image credit: Carli Berry Photo

The Salmon Arm Fair Parade will not be affected by construction on Shuswap Street South.

City engineer Jenn Wilson said the road will not be paved, but parade traffic will be able to continue.

"The contractor knows the parade is going on. It's still gravel."

The estimated end time for construction on the street was Sept. 19 but Wilson said the end date will currently unknown.

The parade starts at 10:45 a.m. Friday at 10 St. Southwest and Lakeshore Drive West before turning right on Ross Street, right on Hudson Avenue Northeast and left onto Shuswap Street South. The parade ends at 690 10 Ave Southwest.

Construction on Shuswap Street South started May 30.

The construction season will be winding down, with a final city project that "may start up is a sanitary main rehabilitation project on 6 Street adjacent to City Hall, weather and time permitting," said Wilson.

 

