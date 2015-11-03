  • Connect with Us

Police investigate fatal motor vehicle collision near Sicamous

Police are investigating a Thursday, Sept. 8 single-vehicle collision west of Sicamous that resulted the death of a 72-year-old man.
  • by  Lachlan Labere - Eagle Valley News
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 4:00 PM

Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision west of Sicamous that resulted in the death of a 72-year-old man.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk reports the incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8, around 3:50 p.m. on the Trans-Canada Highway near Bernie Road. He says a motorist reported witnessing an eastbound 2013 grey Jeep Liberty swerve on the highway. The vehicle was then seen driving left off the road and down an embankment.

A member of the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services arrived on scene within minutes and located the vehicle resting on the driver’s side in the bush,” said Moskaluk.

A lone 72-year-old man was found inside the vehicle, and was confirmed deceased on scene by attending paramedics.

An RCMP collision analyst was brought on scene to determine the cause of the collision. Moskaluk notes speed is not being considered a factor at this time. However, the matter remains under investigation by Sicamous RCMP and the RCMP Trans-Canada East Traffic Services.

 

