Fair boasts attendance upswing

Turnout was up for the 119th Salmon Arm Fair, but the event was not without its hiccups.

More than 10,000 people attended the Sept. 9 to 11 event, with the $5 admission until 5 p.m. Friday promotion proving a huge success.

“(We had) double the number of people coming through the gates on Friday,” said Salmon Arm and Shuswap Agricultural Association’s associate secretary Star MacGregor, noting numbers were up for both Friday and Saturday, with Sunday’s similar to previous years.

“The weather worked in our favour.”

Compared to past years, MacGregor said sales fluctuate around the 10,000 number each year.

“We’re very happy.”

The live entertainment was also well received with seats nearly full for the Elvis performances, she said.

But not everything went smoothly with this year’s event. Fair co-ordinator Debbie Evans told the Observer she was fired from her position on Saturday following a disagreement.

When asked about the dismissal, MacGregor declined to comment.

A young trick rider required medical attention after falling under a horse. Bystanders noticed she was able to walk to the ambulance. No further comment on her condition was available before press time.

Off the fairgrounds, construction on Shuswap Street South caused difficulties for parade participants.

“It was a nightmare. Think of the Shriners, with little cars and motorcycles. It’s harder for them to do their show,” said Salmon Arm Fair parade co-ordinator Maryann Brock. “This type of construction does cause a bit of a problem, but (the city) put in a valiant effort.”

Those on roller blades also had difficulties on the unpaved road, she said.

The parade had more than 85 entries, with 12 tractors, five fire trucks and 12 antique cars.

Field Stone Organics was the overall winner of the float contest and judges’ choice.

“It was a great big combine with a nice float behind it. It was impressive,” said Brock.

The Girl Guides also won the not-for-profit section.

The SASCU Indoor Memorial Arena was operational for the fair, after renovations were completed to get rid of asbestos in August, said MacGregor.

The concession is also under renovations, but was operational for the fair with new counters.