Highway 97A closed near Sicamous

- Black Press File Photo
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 5:00 PM

Highway 97A Both directions

Closed in both directions 10 km south of Sicamous because of Vehicle Incident. Recovery in progress. North bound traffic detour via hwy 97b, unless local traffic. South bound traffic detour via Trans Canada Hwy #1 to hwy 97B junction with Salmon Arm and then follow hwy 97 B to Hwy 97A and continue southbound. Estimated time of opening is 7:00 pm.

Check drivebc.ca for further updates

 

