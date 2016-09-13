- Home
News
Highway 97A closed near Sicamous
Closed in both directions 10 km south of Sicamous because of Vehicle Incident. Recovery in progress. North bound traffic detour via hwy 97b, unless local traffic. South bound traffic detour via Trans Canada Hwy #1 to hwy 97B junction with Salmon Arm and then follow hwy 97 B to Hwy 97A and continue southbound. Estimated time of opening is 7:00 pm.
Check drivebc.ca for further updates
