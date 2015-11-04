Salmon Arm sees outbreak of purse snatchings

The Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a series of purse snatchings in the area.

The suspect is using distraction as a method of taking purses, in one case popping open a bag of chips to spill in the Uptown Askew’s cafe. When the woman’s attention was on the mess, her purse was snatched. The purse was later found with valuables removed.

Police are also reporting the theft of purses and briefcases when items are momentarily left unattended or in unoccupied vehicles. Another example took place at the Little Mountain Field House parking lot, when a purse was taken out of a vehicle in the morning while a parent escorted a student to Shuswap Middle School. It appeared the thief used some type of break-in tool to gain access to the vehicle.

Police are urging people to be diligent in keeping purses close to them and not leaving them unattended in public or in vehicles.