City man penalized by MFDA

The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada has imposed sanctions on a Salmon Arm man for contravening its rules.

Jeffrey Mushaluk has been fined $25,000 plus an additional $5,000 for costs as well as being issued a three-year prohibition from conducting securities-related businesses in any capacity. A press release from the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) details the penalties, noting that the outcome is based on a statement of facts agreed to by both parties in the case.

The release states: “In particular the respondent admitted that between Aug. 2012 and May 2013, he engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account and through the facilities of the member, and acted outside his registration as a mutual fund salesperson by selling, recommending, facilitating the sale or making referrals in respect to the sale of shares of a junior mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange…”

The citation applies to at least 29 clients and took place in Salmon Arm.

The MFDA is a self-regulatory organization for the conduct of Canadian mutual fund dealers with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest.