Coast-to-coast for cancer

Twenty-two cyclists who began a cross-country ride on Sept. 7 to raise funds for children living with cancer rode through Salmon Arm on Sept. 8 as part of the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride. When the cyclists arrive in Halifax on Sept. 24, they will have covered over 7,000-kilometres. - Jim Elliot/Observer
— image credit: Jim Elliot/Observer
  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 7:00 AM

