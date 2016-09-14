- Home
News
Coast-to-coast for cancer
Twenty-two cyclists who began a cross-country ride on Sept. 7 to raise funds for children living with cancer rode through Salmon Arm on Sept. 8 as part of the Sears National Kids Cancer Ride. When the cyclists arrive in Halifax on Sept. 24, they will have covered over 7,000-kilometres.
