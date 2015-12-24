IH to add 60 new care beds

Interior health opened the bidding process for 60 new residential care beds in Salmon Arm on Sept. 8.

The new beds are part of a wider expansion that will see 243 beds added in communities throughout the Interior.

“By adding more beds throughout the Interior, we’re ensuring that seniors can have the best care possible closer to their loved ones,” said Health Minister Terry Lake. “This announcement also aligns with our strategic vision of strengthening supports in the community.”

Where the beds will be placed will be decided by a competitive bidding process with a request for proposals going out this month and project completion anticipated by summer 2018.

Whether the beds will be added to the same facility or spread throughout the area will be decided by the bidding process.

“While we are looking for an affordable solution, the largest percentage of points is awarded based on the proponent’s description of their provision of care. We are looking for resident-centred, culturally appropriate care,” said Cindy Kozak-Campbell, Interior Health’s Executive Director of Residential Services.

Kozak-Campbell added the decision to add 60 residential care beds to the 314 already in Salmon Arm was made based on studying demographics demand and population projections which recognized an aging population in Salmon Arm.