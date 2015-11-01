Student anxiety on the rise

Promoting mental wellness is important, especially in youth and teenagers.

Dr. Lynn Miller will be presenting practical strategies to parents and community members in order to help children and teenagers with anxiety and promote mental wellness.

The session will be held Monday, Sept. 19, at the District Education Support Centre, 341 Shuswap St. SW, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The presentation is free and recommended for anyone who is a parent, or works with children and youth.

“It’s a significant issue, we’ve seen an increase in student anxiety, that’s preschool to Grade 12,” said Salmon Arm Secondary councillor Amy Witt.

The presentation includes: the anxiety order spectrum, how to identify signs of anxiety, treatments, techniques to help an anxious child, and provides information on community resources.

It’s also a way to bring people together and show they are not alone, said Witt.

The presentation is funded by the Shuswap Local Action Team as part of Child and Youth Mental Health and Substance Use Collaborative.

Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan campus partnered with the action team last September in order to focus on global mental health and wellness, said healthy schools coordinator Laura Paiement.

Five to six students in a classroom have a mental heath issue, said Paiement.

Dr. Miller is an associate professor emeritus in the education and counselling psychology and special education department at UBC.