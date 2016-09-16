Input wanted for parks plan

The Mt. Baldy Lookout trail upgrades were completed recently and include a new trail, new re-routes, two bridges and a new lookout.

The re-routes include a viewpoint side-spur part way up, a bypass of the old road access from the gravel pit,and an easier final ascent to the ridge just before the lookout.

The overall trail description will still get you to the top and around the upper Aspen loop, according to the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

The Mt. Baldy trail is a collaborative project between the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area C Parks Commission, the Sorrento and Area Community Association and the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

It’s an intermediate walk (2.8 kilometres uphill) through mixed forests to a lookout over the lake.

An even newer 1.8-k upper loop was blazed in the summer of 2014 and brushed for more adventurous and experienced hikers to explore.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District, along with South Shuswap director Paul Demenok, invites the public to provide assistance with the update to the master plan for parks, trails outdoor recreational needs and cultural programs in Electoral Area C.

The purpose of the plan is to engage the citizens of South Shuswap, including facility user groups, cultural and sports organizations, First Nations, seniors and youth organizations and the general community at large, in a comprehensive process that will assist in determining what the community wants in terms of parks, outdoor recreation and cultural services over the next 20 years.

The plan will identify park needs, analyze local characteristics and issues that could affect park acquisition and development, identify opportunities for expansion or creation of new parks and provide strategic level planning for the development of the area’s parks and outdoor facilities.

Visit an open house in your area:

• Tuesday Sept. 20, 7 to 9 p.m. at Sorrento Memorial Hall, 1150 Passchendaele Road, Sorrento.

• Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7 to 9 p.m. at Blind Bay Community Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Road, Blind Bay.

• Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 to 9 p.m. at White Lake Community Hall. 3617 Parri Road, White Lake.

• Friday, Sept. 23, 7 to 9 p.m. at Sunnybrae Community Hall, at 3595 Sunnybrae Canoe Pt. Road, Tappen.

See more at the CSRD website at www.csrd.bc.ca.