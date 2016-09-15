- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Our Town
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
News
Cougar alert in Blind Bay area
Cougars have been spotted near Golf Course Drive near Balmoral Road, in North Canoe and on Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm.
Residents around Shuswap Lake Estates Golf Course are asked to take caution after a cougar was spotted in the area.
The cougar was last spotted on the east end of Golf Course Drive near Balmoral Road.
Last week there were several sightings of a cougar in North Canoe, including one on the Park Hill Trail System, where one stalked a hiker with a dog. There was another sighting in Salmon Arm on Lakeshore Drive.
Sicamous also has a cougar in their residential area.
Remember to take your bear spray with you when out on the trails.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.